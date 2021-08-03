Ralph B. Shiverdecker, age 78, of Pittsburg passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Fulton the son of William and Susie Anne Bellamy Coats. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1964 to 1969 during the Vietnam era. He had worked for 3-M as building maintenance for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bessie Shiverdecker; and a brother, William Charles Shiverdecker. Survivors include his wife, Judy Shiverdecker of the home; one son, Michael Shiverdecker of Hallsville; two daughters, Nicole Guerra of Mexico and Regina Stone of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; four brothers, James (Patricia) Shiverdecker of Rhode Island, Nathan (Karen) Shiverdecker of Staugus, Massachusetts, Sterling (Debbie) Shiverdecker of Fulton and Eddie Shiverdecker; one sister, Doris Thompson of St. Charles; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bethel Southern Baptist Church, Hwy. J, Pittsburg, with Josh Lobdell officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638. Cremation and arrangements were under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.