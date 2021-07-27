Randall E. Harris, 63, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Nancy Harris, and the couple shared 45 years of marriage.
Randy was born in Springfield on Dec. 26, 1957, to Charles A. and Kathryn Harris. He attended Fair Grove High School. He retired from Fire Masters Fire Apparatus in Springfield as a welder/fabricator of fire trucks for 24 years.
He was a member of the Countryside Assembly of God in Bolivar. You could always find him at the door ready to greet everyone and welcome them in. He enjoyed being an usher and serving the Lord.
He was continually active for many years with the youth summer sports in Fair Play. Coaching was his passion, no matter the age group. It did not stop there. He was a volunteer at Fair Play Elementary, where he was an aide for the teachers, mentor and role model for the students, lending individuals help in tutoring, playing games in P. E. and the base program. No matter where he was, students always had smiles on their faces when they saw him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. and Kathryn Harris, and brothers Ritchie L. and Stanley E. Harris. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Randall Harris Jr., Fair Play, and Steven Harris (Jennifer), Fair Play; two daughters, Amy Whitton (Daryl), Fair View, Illinois, and Amber Clemens (Jason), Wichita, Kansas. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Aubrianna, Tyler, Haleigh, Madison, Brooklyn, Matthew, Mason, Mackinzey, Marshall, Maxwell and Mallory, along with many other close family members.
Services for Randall will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Countryside Assembly of God Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the family.