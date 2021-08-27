Reva Faye Overcash Altic, 86, of Bolivar was born on June 27, 1935, to Roy and Rosa Overcash at their family home in Bolivar. Reva married Roy B “Toad” Altic on May 3, 1960, in Kansas City.
Reva was a factory worker for Springday, later Dayco Rubber Co., for 25 years before she retired. She was also a member of the Polk County Genealogical Society.
Reva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; and three siblings, Ruth E. Lane, Verna R. Edwards and Leroy D. Overcash. She is survived by her daughter, Leta Altic Harmon (Clint); grandchild Kelly Page; stepgrandchildren Angela (Justin) Bishop and Tyrel (Alissa) Harmon; great-grandchildren Alexia, Skyler and Brooklyn Page; stepgreat-grandchildren Calvin and Logan Bishop, Allie, Raylee, June, Payton and Remington Harmon; her sister Rena M. Smith; and she is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.