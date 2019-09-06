Richard Dean Buffalow, 84, of Morrisville passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, while surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born in 1934 in Olpe, Kansas. His family moved to Lebanon, where he attended school and graduated in 1952 from Lebanon High School.
He met the love of his life, Ellen Jeanne Munro, and they married Nov. 26, 1954. Together, they had five children.
Soon after marriage, Richard enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Bushnell and the USS Reclaimer as an electricians mate, first class.
After his tour with the Navy ended, Richard and his family settled in Camdenton, where he worked at his father’s company, Buffalow Electric.
In 1973, Richard took a job with Gerbes Supermarket as the refrigeration and maintenance supervisor. In 1976, Gerbes was acquired by Kroger, and Richard moved his family to Springfield to continue his work with the company as its project manager. He was in charge of building, remodeling and maintaining the Dillon’s branch of stores until his retirement in 1997.
Richard was a devoted family man with a sense of humor that could make anyone smile. He was gentle and caring with a huge heart. He had a work ethic that was unmatched and was always willing and more than happy to pass on his wealth of knowledge to those that asked for his help.
In his free time, he loved spending time working on the house he and his wife were building on their land in Morrisville, camping, traveling and visiting with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellen “Jeannie”; his five children, Larry (Nancy) Buffalow of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Terry, (Amy) Buffalow of Aurora, Jo Lynn (Terry) Hampton of Bolivar, Ron, (Marsha Grissom) Buffalow of Morrisville, and Yovonne (Scott Kaczorowski) Buffalow of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Denzel (Bane) Buffalow, a brother, Doyle Buffalow, sisters Beulah Jones and Evelyn Clark, and a grandson, James Richardson.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Richard touched are invited to a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Bennett Room, 11798 Hwy. 64, Lebanon. A potluck lunch will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tremain Hospitality House, Bolivar, in Richard’s name.