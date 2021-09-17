Richard "Dick" Hougham, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Bolivar on Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, 2021.
Dick was born on Feb. 23, 1940, in Visalia, California, to Jack and Mildred Campbell Hougham. He married his wife, Janie, in November 1962, and the couple had two children together, Jim and Amy.
Dick worked as a park ranger for the National Park Service, a job that allowed him to work closely with some of his favorite hobbies of fly fishing and hunting. Along with loving the outdoors, Dick enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family. An amazing husband, father, grandpa and friend, Dick was loved dearly by all who knew him.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Janie Hougham; a brother, Bob Hougham; and a nephew, Rick Hougham. Survivors include his wife, Judy Hougham of the home; children, Jim Hougham of Katy, Texas, and Amy Hougham and husband Kevin Flower, of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughter Audrey Jane of Katy, Texas; stepchildren Leidra Stunkel and husband David of Fair Play, Lori Graves and husband Russell of Dunnegan and Erin Guinn of Bolivar; brother Tom Hougham and wife Liz of Plano, Texas; sister-in-law Annie Hougham of Scottsdale, Arizona; three nieces, Cathy Fujino and husband Tim of Mesa, Arizona, Heidi Rayment and husband Mark of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Laurie Waddell and husband Tim of Danville, California; eight stepgrandchildren and 17 stepgreat-grandchildren.