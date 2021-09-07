Richard Harrison Jarman, 63, was born July 15, 1958, in Bolivar. He went to meet his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Elva Landreth Jarman, one older brother, A.J. Jarman, and two older sisters, Hallie Marie Jarman and Donna Fern Parks.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Jarman; son Lester Jarman; stepdaughter Lisa Coombs and husband Nathan; and one grandson, Ethan. Richard is also survived by four brothers and one sister, Elmer Jarman and wife Jerry of Kansas City, Allen Jarman of Raytown, Bill Jarman of Bolivar, Mike Jarman and wife Verna of Flemington and Ruth Lloyd and husband Don of Springfield. “Uncle Rick” had numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces, as well as many cousins and many friends.