Ricki Sue Robertson passed in peace Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Ricki was born March 20, 1982, to Rick Means and Angela Means.
She graduated from Fair Play High School in 2000. Ricki was married to her high school sweetheart, Raymond Robertson. They recently celebrated 20 years of marriage. Together they had three children, Heath Robertson, Haden Robertson and Heston Robertson.
More than anything, Ricki loved spending time with her family and friends. She spent many hours at the baseball field, race track and karate class, cheering on her boys. Ricki was a creative person. She loved to paint, take pottery classes and do diamond dots. She loved a good murder mystery, Yorkies and anything rainbow.
Ricki is survived by her husband, Raymond Robertson; her children, Heath, Haden and Heston; her parents, Rick Means and Angela Means; her grandmothers, Melba Massie, Ann Bumgardner and Dixie Means. She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Clifford Massie and Eldon Means.
A visitation for Ricki will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pitts Chapel.