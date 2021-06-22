Robbin Lea Webb, age 58, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in her home. She was born July 16, 1962, in Michigan to Lawrence and Shirley Langworthy Renne. She was united in marriage to John Daniel Webb on Feb. 14, 1981, and to this union one daughter was born.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 37 years, John Webb.
Robbin is survived by her daughter, Amanda Webb and fiance Joshua Nutter, and a granddaughter, Aaliyah, all of Bolivar; three brothers, Bruce Renne and wife Annette, Kevin Renne and wife Tammy, and Robert Renne and wife Shaunda, all of Michigan; one sister, Rebecca Belleville and husband James of Michigan; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Monday, June 21, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Gary Ankrom officiating. Burial followed at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.