Bob Lawrence, 87, of Bolivar and formerly of Galmey passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home in Bolivar at the age of 87.
Bob grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his school there, graduating in January 1950.
In March 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years.
He played around a while then attended night school followed by Kansas University for a year.
Bob worked as a manager for Boese-Hilburn Electric, retiring after 37 years.
He met his wife, Jackie, at work and they married Aug. 31, 1957. They adopted their daughter, Theresa, on April Fools Day 1968. He and Jackie moved to a home near Pomme de Terre Lake, joining his mother until she passed away in February 2005.
Bob met Rosemary at a dance in 2007 and continued dancing and enjoying life with her and their many friends until going into the nursing home in April 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lawrence; mother, Ellyn Lawrence; wife, Jackie Lawrence; and brother Ronald Lawrence.
He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Crisp; granddaughters Veronica and Vannessa; and great-grandson Rayon, son of Veronica; brother Richard Lawrence; sister Mary Ellen Carlson, one niece and his nephews.
Services will be at the United Methodist Church in Morrisville. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. A memorial service will follow at 11 with Pastor Patty Smith officiating.
Family internment will be at the Dooley Bend Cemetery in Wheatland under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church in Morrisville.