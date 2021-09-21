Robert Duane Green, age 60, of Flemington passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born July 8, 1961, at Kansas City, the son of Cecil O.B. and Clara Nadine Kramer Green.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from April 19, 1985, to April 18, 1989. He was owner and operator of Boat Docks Unlimited and Green's Enterprises along with his sons, Ryan and Duane.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Arthur Girvin.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Green of the home; their children, Ryan Green, Duane Green and Dakoda Lynn Green, all of Flemington; three brothers, Larry Green, George Green and Chris (Carmen) Green of Elkton; three sisters, Carol (Russell) Wagner of Greenwood, Kathy (Steve) Harris and Karen (Bud) Corley of Elkton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland. Memorial services will follow at 11 at the funeral home with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638.