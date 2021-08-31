Robert Eugene Mathews, age 91, of Wheatland passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Big Springs Care Center, Humansville. He was born Feb. 21, 1930, at Falls City, Nebraska, the son of Robert Melvin and Katherine "Kitty" Susie Blodgett Mathews.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954. He had worked at the Naval Shipyards for the Department of Navy as an airplane mechanic for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Melvin Mathews, his mother, Katherine "Kitty" Lowry and his brother, David A. Mathews.
He is survived by his niece, Tina (Paul) Dobrinsky of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and a great-niece.
Graveside services were Monday, Aug. 30, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery, Weaubleau, under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.