Roger Dale Dietz, 70, of Bolivar died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, peacefully at his home.
Roger was born Feb. 18, 1949, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Victor Dietz and Lillian Kanzler Dietz.
He attended East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, and graduated from Ohlone College in Fremont, California.
He married Linda Louise Hefner on Oct. 4, 1969, while they both worked at the Pentagon. In over 49 years of marriage they made their home in Virginia, California and Missouri.
Roger spent 10 years faithfully serving his country in the armed services and spent 25 years following his passion and working in the Silicon Valley.
Roger is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Alisa of Mountain View, California, and Jennifer and John Frost of Bolivar; son Mark and Samantha Dietz of Gardner, Kansas; grandkids Joseph, Christine and April Frost of Bolivar, and Mark Dietz of Gardner, Kansas. He also is survived by his sister Marilyn Meade of Hayward, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Victoria Latreille.
A memorial service for Roger Dietz will at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Butler Funeral Home. Interment will follow the memorial service at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar, where his military service will be honored.