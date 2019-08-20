Ronald Eugene Hanson, Pittsburg, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife, Sue, of the home; a son, Shawn Hanson of Overland Park, Kansas; a daughter, Jamie McConnaughey of Springfield; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard H. and Dorothy L. Hanson, as well as his brother, Leonard L. Hanson.
Ron was born on Aug. 11, 1952, in Kansas City, Kansas, where he lived until 1969 when he moved to Dunnegan.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972 and served until 1973 as a PVT-E1.
He married Sue in 1973, and they settled in Plattsburgh where they raised their family.
Upon the death of his father, Ron and Sue, along with their daughter, moved back to Dunnegan.
Ron enjoyed his work as a car body mechanic, repairing new vehicles and restoring old ones. He later also worked in sales. He was an avid Chiefs fan, and enjoyed drag racing.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bethel Southern Baptist Church.
The family requests donations to the church in lieu of flowers.