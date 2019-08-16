Rosemary Francka Magee, 92, of El Dorado Springs passed away at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Rosemary Magee was born June 26, 1927, on a farm south of Bolivar, the first child of Rose and Frank J. Francka. She was followed by two sisters, Dorothy and Mackie, who later preceded her in death.
She graduated from Pleasant Hope High School in 1945 and later St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield.
She entered the Navy Nursing Reserve and served in a VA Hospital until released. She worked primarily as an office nurse until she met Robert Magee, M.D., in 1954. They were married in 1955 and settled in El Dorado Springs.
She volunteered her nursing skills when Cedar County Memorial Hospital was built until the hospital was completely staffed.
Rosemary was a devoted Catholic and served her church, St. Elizabeth, in addition to many civic committees in El Dorado Springs. One of her biggest pleasures was the formation and her participation in the Red Hat Society.
Rosemary was a loving and cheerful person, and will be missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, Dr. Robert Magee, retired, of El Dorado Springs, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in Missouri and beyond.
A funeral for Rosemary Magee will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with the Rev. Phillip Do officiating. Burial will follow in the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Dr. C.W. Neale, William Johnson Jr., Vince Walker, Tim Bartkoski, Mike Dawson and David Cauthon. Honorary pallbearers are C.E. Hackleman, Cooper Johnson, Andrew Walker and Ken Daniel.
