Rowena P. Wilson, 82 years old, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her home in Springfield. She was married to Donald Wilson. They shared 45 years of marriage.
Rowena was born in Springfield on Sept. 19, 1938, to Roma and Viola Morris Roweton. She graduated from Halfway High School. She was employed at the American Can Co. in Kansas City for several years, then became a homemaker.
Rowena was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues and traveling the U.S. in bowling tournaments. She was a committee member for the Tri-Lakes Women's bowling tournament at Speedway Lanes in Bolivar for 19 years. She enjoyed walking, traveling, playing cards and attending country and bluegrass music festivals.
Rowena served her community with routinely donating blood and achieved awards for her lifetime donating commitment. Before her illness, she enjoyed having morning coffee with friends and having lunch at the Bolivar Senior Center.
Her greatest pride and joy was her family and she loved spending time with them. Her face lit up any time a grandchild or great-grandchild entered the house!
Rowena will be remembered by her contagious, big smile, kind words, loving ways and her friendship to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roma and Viola Roweton; her husband, Donald Wilson; and one brother, Theodore Roweton.
Rowena is survived by two daughters, Becky Ownby and Rhonda James; two sons, Raymond Wilson and Delayne (Lisa) Wilson; one brother, Sidney (Jane) Roweton; two sisters, Barbara Stewart and Shirley Farmer; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Lauren) Wilson, Megan Wilson, Patricia (Aaron) Dufner, Steven (Beka) Wilson, Ashley (Kevin) Kellison, Whitney (Austin) Ryker, Courtney (Colt) Pruente, Amanda (Louis) Bridges and Jacob Kissell; 13 great-grandchildren, Lillian Wilson, Harris Wilson, Mary Dufner, Barrett Dufner, Forrest Wilson, Rosie Wilson, Camden Gatewood, Kloe Kellison, Mason Kellison, Olivia Ryker, Rowyn Pruente, Hollyn Pruente and Trey Bridges, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cox Health at Home-Hospice.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, with service following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Reed Cemetery, Halfway.