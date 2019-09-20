Roy Bernard Daniels, 83, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Roy was born April 4, 1936, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Bernard and Margaret Daniels.
The family moved to Paramount, California, where Roy began working in the shipyards right after high school.
After a year of working the shipyards, Roy decided he wanted a change, so he enlisted in the U.S. Army. This began a 23-year-long military career.
Early in his career, he met and married the love of his life, Agnes Endres, and the couple shared 61 faithful years of marriage.
Roy retired from the military a very decorated sergeant first class with a Bronze Star. After his retirement, Roy and Agnes settled in Bolivar, where they enjoyed 31 years of being part of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, and two sisters-in-law, Berta Kelly and Frances Pleasant.
Services for Roy will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.