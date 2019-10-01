With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Sandy, our mother and friend on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She left us while resting at her residence in Brighton. She was in her 78th year.
Sandra L. Avery was born in Marblehead, Massachusetts. She traveled the United States and abroad as a military wife. She lived in Florida for many years, caring for her mother, and ultimately settled here in Missouri to be closer to family.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives: Scott and Allyn, Todd and Shelly, and Mark and Theresa. She was the proud grandmother of Jordan, Paige and Mollie.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Judy, and older sister, Barbara, as well as her grandson Jordan that we tragically lost three years ago.
Sandy lived a life as a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. She kept an immaculate house.
She loved party planning and decorating her home for all the holidays. Every Christmas Eve, the entire family would gather at her home to celebrate and enjoy her famous cookies.
In her later years she enjoyed surprising the family with gifts she had ordered from catalogs.
A special thank you to all the friends, neighbors and loved ones that cared for Sandy so that she could stay home while she was ill, and to the Ebenezer Fire Department first responders for their kindness and patience they showed to Sandy. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Arrangements for Sandra are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Butler Funeral Home.