Sandra June York Woods, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, following a brief illness and a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Sandra was born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Butler, to James Allen and Betty June Highley York. Raised in the same general area, including Amsterdam, Sandra graduated as valedictorian from Miami R-1 High School. The family moved to Bolivar in 1961, where she continued her education at Southwest Baptist College.
Sandra had a lifelong love of learning and a commitment to share that love of learning with her colleagues, as well as the students she taught. Sandra received numerous degrees from Southwest Missouri State University, including a B.S. Degree in Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; M.S. in Education in Remedial Reading; and a Specialist Degree in Elementary Administration with a certification as Director of Special Education. She taught special education from 1974 to 1993 at both Republic R-III school system in Republic and Dallas County R-1 school system in Buffalo. In 1994, she became the Elementary Administrator and Director of Special Education for Dallas County R-1 and served in this position until her retirement in 2005. In 1999, Sandra reached her lifelong goal and earned her Ph.D. in Educational Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Sandra also taught at the college level as an adjunct professor at Southwest Baptist University for a number of years.
For many years, Sandra was an active member of the adult choir at First Baptist Church of Bolivar, and also a member of Kappa Kappa Iota Sorority, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Polk County Library Board and the Bolivar Community Choir, as well as numerous professional organizations. Reading was her favorite spare-time hobby, although each spring she enjoyed ridding her yard of dandelions. Sandra was noted for her breadmaking, an art form that was enjoyed at many family gatherings. She loved to travel and made several visits to Europe and Asia, as well as all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.
In her later years, Sandra relocated to Marietta, Georgia, to be near her daughter Donna. But she remained a Missouri girl at heart.
Above all was Sandra’s love and commitment to her family. She is survived by her daughter Donna and husband Tim Hornbrook of Marietta, Georgia (granddaughters Abbey and Hannah), her son Richard and wife Carrisann of Branson (grandchildren Marilyn, James, Clara and Elisabeth Grace), one sister Linda York and husband Wayne York of Marshfield, one brother James Allen York II and wife Shirel of Overland Park, Kansas, two aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and colleagues. She looked forward to reuniting with her beloved dogs Molly and Suzi, who missed their mistress and the many walks they took together.
A graveside service will be held at a later time at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Adrian, Missouri.
“The moving finger writes; and, having writ, moves on; nor all your piety nor wit shall lure it back to cancel half a line, nor all your tears wash out a word of it.” Omar Khayyam