Shannon Lee Hendrickson, 35, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from complications of COVID-19, due to an underlying heart condition. He was born Jan. 30, 1986, to Richard Hendrickson and Bobbie Marshall in Bolivar.
Shannon will be remembered as a caring, loving person. His intelligence, his ability and incredible knowledge to repair, build and create things will never be forgotten. He will be very missed.
Shannon’s legacy is his two incredible children, of whom he was so proud and loved very much.
Shannon was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Harold and Ann Hendrickson, aunt Tina Jump and uncle Mike Marshall.
Shannon is survived by his parents, Bobbie and Kevin Morgan and Richard and Pat Hendrickson, his children, Evan and Novalee Hendrickson, sister Erin Ogden and husband Trey of Kansas City, grandparents Martha Marshall and John Robbins, numerous stepsiblings, aunts, uncles and cousins, all of which he loved so much.
There will be a visitation and celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mt. Gilead Church in Bolivar. In lieu of flowers, we have created a Shannon Hendrickson Memorial Fund to benefit his children at OakStar Bank, PO Box 47, Bolivar MO 65613 or via PayPal.me/ShannonMemorialFund.