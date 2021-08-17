Due to a motorcycle accident on Aug. 9, 2021, Shawn Michael Foster, at the age of 49, passed from this life on Aug. 12, 2021. Shawn was born on July 25, 1972, in Springfield to mother, Patsy Jane Stander Sokolik, and father, Johnny Foster, now deceased.
He was primarily raised in, attended school and received his GED in Halfway, while spending his younger years in Edmond, Oklahoma. Music and motorcycles were Shawn’s lifeline next to his family. He spent his time playing the guitar and keyboard while writing songs and singing karaoke. When he was not using his hands to strum the guitar strings, he was building, whether it was a playhouse or fixing a motorcycle. As a lifelong member of the Catholic church, Shawn found comfort in Heaven and all whom he will greet.
Shawn was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Wayne; his beloved aunt Oma Stander Francka and her husband, Mike; his maternal grandparents, George and Lorene Stander; his maternal aunt Dorothy Stander Leehan and uncle Bob, his dad Joel R. Ivey, and his paternal grandfather, Coy Ivey.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Sokolik, and stepfather, Marvin; his brother, David Foster and wife Debbie; one niece, Amanda Foster; two nephews, Greg and Matthew Foster; three stepbrothers, Marvin Sokolik and wife Dawn, Dale Sokolik and wife Paula, and Tom Sokolik and wife Niki; uncle Ronnie Stander and aunt Helen, and many cousins and friends. Shawn never married, but he was engaged to Kathy Jackson and is survived by daughter Amber and son-in-law Zachary Deke, and their daughter, Peyton, who was the light of his life and he her beloved Papa.
Shawn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.