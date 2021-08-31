Shirley Elizabeth Laird, 79, of Bolivar passed in peace doing what she loved on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1959.
Shirley married her high school sweetheart, James Laird, in 1958. She worked hard all her life. She was a friend to many and cared for everyone. Shirley always had a smile on her face. She was a loving, caring mother to her three children.
Shirley is survived by her husband, James Laird; her three children, Nancy Gaddy and husband Brian, Peggy Laird and Jamie Shay; her sister, Betty Carroll; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Wilma Combs; her brother, Charles Combs; and great-grandson Ethen Davis.
A graveside service for Shirley will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Polk County Humane Society.