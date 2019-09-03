Mrs. Tammy Lynn Burks Smith, 57, of Buffalo passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
She was born May 7, 1962, in Springfield to Howard Burks, who preceded her in death, and Margie Ligon.
She enjoyed riding around on the gator and spending time with her grandchildren.
Most recently, she worked at Hoover and Associates in Bolivar.
She is survived by her parents, Margie and Ed Mitchell of Fair Play; one daughter, Erica Vincent of Springfield; two grandchildren, Landon Kohler of St. Louis and Mia Vincent of Halfway; her fiance, Mike Houston of the home; one stepson, Dillon Houston, and two stepgrandchildren, Izzy and Ryder, all of Milton, Kentucky; her sister, Lee Ann Myers of Bolivar; one nephew, Jake Myers, and his father, Kelley Myers, both of Aldrich; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Pitts Chapel.
According to Tammy’s wishes, her body will be cremated, then go out with a bang and be inurned at the Fordland Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Polk County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.