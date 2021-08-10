Ted Raymond Coash Sr. of Bolivar, formerly of Kankakee, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home. He was 62 years old. He was born Jan. 24, 1959, in Clifton, Illinois, the son of the late Manard and Cora Conklin Coash.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife; sons Ted Jr. (Sara) Coash of Manteno, Illinois, and Cory (Nicole) Coash of Kankakee, Illinois; daughter Gail Marie Coash of Bolivar; grandchildren, Blake, Brant, Elijah, Hannah, Aria and Payton; brother Ken (Mary) Coash of Rantoul; sisters Lori Parsons of Chebanse, Illinois, Terri Anderson of Kentland, Indiana, and Mitzi (Roy) Perkins of St. Anne, Illinois; also, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Joseph Coash and niece Andrea Bennett.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, shooting, listening to music, fixing cars, mowers and other various items. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. James Park in St. James, to honor Ted. For more information regarding the gathering, please contact the immediate family.