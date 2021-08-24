Thressa (3'sa) E. Kee, 59, passed away gracefully Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, after a battle with lung cancer. Thressa was born in Olney, Texas, on Jan. 28, 1962, to Tommy and Vera Kee.
She was a graduate of then-Southwest Missouri State University with a master’s degree in social work and had her LCSW. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was medically discharged but still lived the military life with her husband at the time, John Howe, who was in the U.S. Navy. She was a member of the American Legion Post 138.
She was preceded in death by her son Dylan Howe and two nieces, Christina Kee and Tami Kee Todd. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family and friends; daughter Jessica Howe and husband Shawn Ober, and their two children, Kiera Ober and Seraphina Crisman of Palm Bay, Florida; son Jason Howe and his children, Marlie Howe, Aiden Howe, Silas Howe and Romie Howe, of Bolivar; sister Tina Kee of Bolivar; and mother Vera Frost of Springfield.
She loved her children and grandchildren and lived for them. Thressa was an avid reader. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially sitting by a river and watching the day pass by, basking in the sun. She always tried to help people in need. She touched many lives. She volunteered at the Legion and enjoyed singing karaoke there.
In lieu of a service, per her request, family and friends will meet together at a later time to celebrate her life.