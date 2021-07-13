Tia VaChanda Miller-Galloway, 48, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of David Galloway Jr. They shared 25 years of marriage together.
Tia Galloway was born in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1, 1972, to Theodore and Patricia Miller. She attended Grandview High School and received her high school diploma in 1992. Tia devoted her entire life to her husband and children.
Tia enjoyed traveling, music, movies and spending every moment with her family.
She is survived by her parents, Theodore and Patricia Miller; her husband, David Galloway Jr.; seven children, Brennan, Lauren, Daniel, Devin, Andrea, David III and Darian; two brothers, Terrence and Theodore Jr.; two sisters, Twanna and Deirdre; five grandchildren, Azazel, Cade, Emmett, Olivia and Evelynn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tia Galloway was a Lupus Warrior. Memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America in Tia's honor.