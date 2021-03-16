Tim James Lee was born on Dec. 11, 1957, to Richard Warren Lee and Odessa Mae Richards Lee in Flemington at Myrtle and Junior McCoy’s residence. He peacefully departed this world on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Northwood Hills Care Center in Humansville.
Tim spent most of his life in the Humansville and Flemington area. He was a talented carpenter who took great pride and care in his work. Tim had a love for classic vehicles and owned many different make and models over the years. Later in life, Tim enjoyed family gatherings, and we are thankful for the times we could spend together.
Tim had an experience with the Lord at a tent revival in Halfway that he talked about after his auto accident that left him in a care center. He would sing hymns with some of his special nurses and would say, “I know where I’m going when I leave this world.”
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Odessa Mae Richards Lee, his father, Richard Warren Lee, and grandparents Hilliard and Bonnie Lee and James and Maude Richards.
He leaves behind his former wife of 15 years, Jeanie Lee Simmons of Bolivar; four sisters, Gretchen Mae Lee of Bolivar, Laura Ann Porter and husband Herman of Louisburg, Phillis Elizabeth Hammer of Bolivar and Constance Grace Burns and husband Mike of Camdenton, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at the Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Bolivar. A visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Burial will take place at Flemington Cemetery in Flemington.