Truman Claunch, 76, of Wheatland passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Harrisonville, the son of James and Nellie Claunch.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
He was a truck driver for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Claunch of the home; three sons, Randall Claunch of Olathe, Kansas, Mark Claunch of Wheatland and Chad Claunch of Wheatland; one sister, Shirley Jarvis of Raytown; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Kent Parson officiating under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.