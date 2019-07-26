Vauda “Irene” Rush Franklin went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was 98 at the time of her passing.
Irene was born Sept. 15, 1920, in Louisburg to her parents, Ray (Laurel) Rush and Roxana Pearl (Emory) Rush.
Leaving to mourn her passing are her two children, Gary K. Franklin of Kimberling City and daughter Lauretta Collins and husband James R. Collins of Bolivar. She leaves eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for Irene will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Services will follow at 10. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, southwest of Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center Foundation in Irene’s name.