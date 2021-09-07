Vicki Jean York passed away to Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born in Kalispell, Montana, on Aug. 7, 1950, to Donald and Bonnie Buckallew, the third of six children.
Growing up, she developed a love of music and often played songs with her dad, aunts and uncles. Her fondest memories were at Batavia School. Vicki was a student at Flathead High School in Kalispell. She married Cecil Calvin York in 1984. She loved to travel with Cecil and attend bluegrass festivals. She was an avid collector of antiques and jewelry. Vicki loved to play cards and games with her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and other activities.
Vicki was a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Cecil; seven children, Kenneth York of Hutchinson, Kansas, Kimberley Hyde of Bolivar, Kelly (Rebecca) Wicklund of Fair Play, Robert (Carrie) York of Morrisville, Richard (Brandy) York of Morrisville, Corey (Alyssa) Wicklund of Nixa, and Tiffany York of Oak Harbor, Washington; her siblings, Sandra (Jim) Haupt of Kalispell, Cheryl (Jim) Howard of Columbia Falls, Charles (Laura Lee) Buckallew of Kalispell, David (Shelly) Buckallew of Kalispell, Dean (Karen) Buckallew of Kalispell; and former spouse, Glen Wicklund. She was blessed with 22 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 Friday, Sept. 10, at Stockton Church of Christ in Stockton. Additional services will be at Kalispell Church of Christ, 241 Stillwater Road, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Graveside services will follow at the Glacier Memorial Gardens in Kalispell, Montana. Vicki is loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Now Vicki is present with the Lord, and until we see him again, present in our hearts and memories forever. Vicki, we give you back to the Lord with eternal love and appreciation for His gift of you to us. We love you. To the world you were one person; to your family you were the world.