Longtime Bolivar resident Virginia Roselle Campbell Roedder died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the age of 86.
Virginia was born Nov. 28, 1932, the third child of Jones and Jewell Campbell. She and her siblings were raised on the Campbell homestead near Aldrich.
She attended then-Drury College and received her degree as a registered nurse from Springfield Baptist Hospital in 1953.
She was the wife of a military man, Raymond W. Roedder (USAF Ret), with whom she had two sons, Stephen (Rocci) and Ricci.
Her husband's retirement from the military brought the couple back to Bolivar where Virginia was soon heavily involved in the establishment of the first modern nursing home in Polk County. Virginia's real labor of love was the North Ward Museum. Much of her time during her later years was spent volunteering in the museum. The Campbell family room in particular owes much to her efforts.
Virginia loved geneology and will be missed by members of the Polk County Historical Society.
In heaven, she will join her parents, husband Raymond, brother John Campbell, sisters Eloise Hurst and Carolyn Bays, granddaughter Maralyn Roedder and her son Rocci.
A private ceremony to honor Virginia's memory will be held for immediate family members.