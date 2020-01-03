Virginia Barker, a 91-year-old former Halfway resident, passed away at 12:17 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Colonial Springs Health Center in Buffalo.
Funeral services are were Thursday, Jan. 2, at Cantlon Otterness and Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
A visitation was Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight.
Virginia Barker was born May 18, 1928, in Halfway to Ralph and Gladys (Moore) Vincent.
On June 2, 1947, she was united in marriage to Isaac Newton Barker at Red Top. After moving around some, in 1959 they moved back home to a small farm in Halfway where they lived for many years.
Virginia started a pioneer ministry on Jan. 7, 1975, and served as pastor of Halfway Full Gospel Assembly until she was unable to do so due to her health. She also did a radio ministry with the Bolivar radio station, as well as a weekly devotional in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press for many years. Her beloved husband, I.N., preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving relatives include her daughters: Brenda Neal of Springfield, Trudy White and husband Greg of Springfield, and Dana Hayes and husband Jim of Tunas; 10 grandchildren: Dawn Cosby and husband Mike, Vincent Neal and wife NiCole, Tara Lynn and husband Randy, Randy Barker and wife Selena, Desirea Barker, Joel White, Sara Wilson and husband Brandon, Aimee Schultz and husband Marcus, Whitney Rowe and husband Aaron, and Jeshua Hayes; 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death include her parents, husband, son Rodney Barker, and an infant grandson, James Hayes.