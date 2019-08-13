Virginia Marie Erven, 96, of Goodson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Virginia was born Jan. 11, 1923, in Parsons, Kansas, to Harry and Lucinda White Provolt.
On Nov. 28, 1942, she married Jamie Orel Erven, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Virginia met Orel while she was attending school at Emma D. High School in Goodson. After graduation, her family moved for a short time to California. Upon returning, Orel proposed, and they were married shortly after.
For several years, Virginia worked at the garment factory and Teters in Bolivar. She also served as a 4-H community leader in Polk County for 35 years and enjoyed working with children in the community on their projects.
Virginia was saved Nov. 12, 1964, and joined Goodson Missionary Baptist Church. Later, she moved her membership to Lindley Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where she was an active member until her health no longer permitted. Her greatest desire was to see all of her family saved.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Orel; brother Harry Provolt; sisters Sue Hambright and Dorothea McIntosh; her beloved daughter Joyce Erven and cherished grandson Caleb Erven.
She is survived by her three children, Jamie Erven and wife Claudui of Bolivar, Cherie Crain and husband Richard of Helena, Montana, and son Kevin and wife Rebecca of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Willa Strader of Bolivar and Nelda Carter of Springfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren Aaron Erven and wife Teresa, Karla Spear and husband John, Keith Bybee and wife Marci, Leeann Box and husband James, Adam Crain, Jeremy Crain, Joshua Erven and companion Angel, Rachel Erven, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the kind and loving staff at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility, and especially Jennifer Stegner.
Services for Virginia Erven were Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, with visitation Monday, Aug. 12. Burial was in Mt. View Cemetery in Polk.
Memorial contributions can be made in Virginia’s honor to the Mt. View Cemetery in Polk.