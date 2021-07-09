Wanda Louise Eady, daughter of Oran and Goldie Roberts Hemphill, was born June 28, 1938, in Falcon. She departed this life Friday, July 2, 2021, in her home, in Fair Grove, at the age of 83 years, and four days.
Early in her life, she was united in marriage to James Elmer Ivey, and to this union one daughter and two sons were born. Mr. Ivey preceded her in death.
On Sept. 14, 1979, she married Walter Richard Eady, who passed away on Sept. 18, 1995.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Dale, Don, Harold and Darius Hemphill; three sisters, Bonnie Hemphill, Bernice Dickens and husband Glenn, and Juanita “Jiggs” Uder and husband, Howard.
Louise is survived by a daughter, Vicky Lynn Null and husband David, of Lebanon; two sons, James Keith Ivey of Lebanon and Kevin Ray Ivey and wife Paulette of Fair Grove; nine grandchildren, Trish Watterson and husband Shannon, Chris Null and wife Casey, Bethany Sooter, Meagan Ivey, Grace Crain, Hannah Ivey, Luke Ivey and wife Bobbi, Kaleb Ivey and Tyler James Ivey; 10 great-grandchildren, Payton, Judd, Halle, Avery, Hudson, Isabelle, Jackson, Ada, Paisley and Quinn; a sister, Evelyn McCormick of Lebanon; a sister-in-law, Alberta Hemphill of Lebanon; a number of nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
She was raised in the Falcon and Lebanon communities and attended Lebanon R-3 Schools. She was always a devoted homemaker to her husband and family. She earned her cosmetology license from Lebanon Beauty School and worked as a beautician until 1969. She then began a career with Walmart and was a sales associate for several years before becoming an assistant manager. She retired in the 1990s, and for the last few years had made her home in Fair Grove.
Louise attended Lifepoint Church in Lebanon for several years and Brighton Assembly of God Church for the last six years.
She was an immaculate housekeeper and liked taking good care of her home. Her family was very dear to her, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and was a caring friend. We celebrate her life and know that her family and friends will cherish the wonderful memories she created for them during her lifetime.
A memorial to New Home Cemetery has been established and contributions may be made through the funeral home.