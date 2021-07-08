Warren Austin Blake passed from this life into the presence of his Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the age of 95 while surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Warren was born in Cunningham, Kansas, to Samuel and Fonza Blake. He was a graduate of Marion C. Early High School in Morrisville.
He married his sweetheart, Mary Jane Latham, on June 28, 1945, and they shared 76 loving years together … and it all started with a wink.
Warren was a WWII veteran who served in the United States Army from August 1944 through October 1945 before receiving an honorable medical discharge. He served in the 7th Armored Division as Reconnaissance Vehicle Crewman 733. He received a European African Middle Eastern Campaign decoration ribbon and a Good Conduct Medal. He also received Military Certification for Rifle Sharpshooter in September 1944 and 37mm Gun Expert in November 1944. He is honored with a brick in the Willard Veteran’s Memorial.
Enormously loved by his family and friends, he was possibly most known for his quiet gentleness and quick smile. He possessed a “no nonsense” perspective, and we all sat on the edge of our seats when he would talk about his childhood and share stories of growing up.
He loved his family, and was always happy to see every one of us. He was frustratingly stubborn at times but loved us all with a passion that has been foundational in each of our lives. With all the sacrifice and dedication that he gave to his work, it never came at the expense of his family. We were never a second thought. We were always the priority. He was a strong and incredibly beautiful man who lived an extraordinary life. He will live on in our hearts and forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Warren leaves behind his wife, Mary Jane; daughter Patty Burr (Ray); daughter-in-law, Nancy Blake; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Fonza Blake, his brother Elbert Blake, his sister Dorothy Curtis, his sons David Blake and Keith Blake, and great-grandson RJ Feeler.
Warren was the patriarch and strong back bone of this large family and will be missed more than any of us can imagine.
The service for Warren Blake will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Rose Hill Baptist Church, north of Willard, with Pastor Tom McClain officiating. There will be a viewing from noon to 2 at the church. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Willard PAL Camp Character through Mid-Missouri Bank.