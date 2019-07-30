Mr. William Alan Taylor, 69, of Fair Play passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 14, 1950, in Greenfield to William Lee Taylor and Disie Mae Blankenburg Taylor.
He is a U.S. Marine Corp. Vietnam veteran.
He was united in marriage to Kathryn Schroeder on Sept. 2, 1978, and to this union two children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in-law Greg Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn, of the home; two children, Scott Taylor of Polk and Justina Taylor of Buffalo; three grandchildren; sister Mary Webb and husband Clarence of Marionville, brother Jon Taylor of Greenfield and sister Lisa Miller of Columbia; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date with full military honors.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Care Cancer Center, 1501 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar MO 65613.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.