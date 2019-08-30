William “Bill” W. Spence, 80, of Bolivar passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on Dec. 7, 1938, a son of the late William and Maggie Spence.
Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served his country from March 1958 to July 1978. He served as part of the “brown water” Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Bill worked a full-time career as an owner-operator driving his 18-wheel truck across the country. Bill loved reading western novels, watching NASCAR and old western movies and driving around the country sightseeing.
Bill never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ginger Spence of Bolivar; daughter, Rita and Jimmie Powell of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren, Kimberlee and Wes Hatfield of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Colton Powell of Rogersville, Nailah Powell, Zoie Powell and Jacen Powell of Frederick, Maryland.
Bill will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, proud patriot and U.S. Navy chief petty officer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield.