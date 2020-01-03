Willis J. Leeper, Walnut Grove, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a short illness, at the age of 82.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1937, to Eldridge and Zetta (Bloomer) Leeper.
Willis graduated from Walnut Grove in 1955. He was a natural athlete and excelled in basketball, football and baseball.
Willis married his high school sweetheart, Clara Creed, in 1956 and they have enjoyed 63 years together. To this union, three children were born.
Willis was a very respected farmer throughout the area and known for his tremendous strength. He also was a delegate of MFA Oil, served on Everton school board and coached many years of little league baseball and little league basketball.
Willis was also an active member, for over 64 years, of Walnut Grove First Christian Church, where he served as elder.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandad.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Hawkins; four brothers, George, Francis, Robert and Joe Leeper.
Willis is survived by his devoted wife, Clara; son, Tim (Lynetta); daughters, Tammy Cunningham (Alan), Tracey McCullough (Terry); grandchildren, Jason (Talyia), Shay (Zach), Courtnee (Michael), Jessica, Jamie (Michael), Justin (Diane), Taylor (Taylor), Jason (Karla), Krista; great-grandchildren, Calvin, Ellie, Oliver, Roka, Pearce, Knox, Memphis, Kirstin, Dustin; great-great-grandchildren, Trenton, Ganton, Kierra and two more on the way.
Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 29, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home, with burial following in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Willis’ name to Walnut Grove Christian Church Building Fund and may be left at the funeral home.
Our family would like to extend a huge thank you to Ash Grove Health Care Facility for their outstanding care of Willis for the past few years.