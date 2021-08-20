Wilma Darlene Reese, 80, of Bolivar passed away on Aug. 16, 2021. She was born on Nov. 16, 1940, to Oscar and Lennie Mayo in Moody, Texas. Darlene was united in marriage to Harold Reese and to this union three children were born.
Darlene was a firecracker of joy. She enjoyed making people laugh; she was a lover and hugger. She took great care of her family, and her children loved her very much. Darlene was the baby of four sisters, with whom she shared a loving bond like no other.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and her oldest sister, Velma. She is survived by her children, David Reese (Cindy), Darrell Reese (Angela) and Cindy Williams (Matthew); nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters Elma Louise Walton and Nella V Gibbs (Cricket); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Heritage Baptist Church in Bolivar. Burial will be at a later date at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. Funeral arrangements for Darlene have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel.