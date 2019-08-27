Wilma Fay Stark, 84, was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Cliquot to parents Verner and Orba Ball and passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
Wilma graduated from Humansville High and from Burge Hospital School of Nursing with an RN degree. She worked for a number of doctors and hospitals in Missouri.
Wilma married Dr. Keith Stark on Jan. 1, 1956. She assisted her husband in running his veterinary practice in Freeman. They retired to Westlaco, Texas. Wilma returned to Missouri following the death of her husband.
She is survived by daughter Ann Norris and husband Roy, grandchildren Sarah and Jeremy Norris of Columbia, brother Robert Ball, twin brother Wilbur Ball and wife Winnie, sister Janice Ball, nephews Richard Ball, Jeff Ball and wife Laurie, all of Bolivar.
A family remembrance will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.