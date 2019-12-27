Wilma Michael, an 89-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Luke’s North Hospital on Barry Road in Kansas City.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Galt Christian Church in Galt. Burial will follow in Half Rock Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled from 1 until service time Friday at the church. Open visitation will be Thursday at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Galt Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Wilma Ferne Michael was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Newton to Roscoe William and Jessie Olive (Boyd) Hardman.
She graduated from Newtown Harris High School. On Dec. 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Rex Jean Michael in Princeton. She worked as a waitress at local restaurants, including Bells Cafe and Shirley’s Restaurant.
She loved cooking and gardening, as well as sewing, quilting and all kinds of needle craft.
She was a member of the Galt Christian Church.
Surviving relatives include her sons George Michael and wife Beth of Trenton, David Michael and wife Trish of Trenton; daughters Elaine Loghry of Fair Play, Betty Moore of Bolivar and Jackie Pangburn of Corydon, Iowa; 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bill Barr, of Kansas City; and nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death include her parents, husband, son Jerry Wayne Michael, brother John Hardman and wife Joan, sons-in-law Tom Loghry and Donnie Moore, and a sister-in-law, Willa Dean Barr.
Online condolences may be left at resthavenmort.com.