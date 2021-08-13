Zachary Thomas Grenier, age 19, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. He was born Jan. 18, 2002, in Springfield to Girard and Melissa Smith Grenier. He worked at Tracker Marine in Bolivar.
Zachary was an outdoorsman and enjoyed playing sports, fishing, riding dirt-bikes and four wheelers, listening to music as he went back roading to admire the country, and most of all he loved his family. He was very thoughtful and caring, asking if there was anything he could do to help.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Florence Smith, and his paternal grandfather, Robert “Bob” Grenier.
Zachary is survived by his son, Kamden Grenier, and his mother, Zachary’s girlfriend, Kali Thurman of Bolivar; his mother, Melissa Bunch of Marshfield, Wisconsin; his father, Girard Grenier of Missouri; two brothers, Calem Grenier of Springfield and Taylor Grenier of Bolivar; one sister, Makenna Grenier of Marshfield, Wisconsin; maternal grandfather, Thomas Smith of Collins; paternal grandmother, Lynda Jacobs of Springfield; two nephews, Everest and Samuel; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Graveside inurnment will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Robinson Cemetery, Hwy. 54, Weaubleau. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.