Offering a helping hand

Keeping law and order is often a community effort. Just ask Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison.
Late last week, when a burglary suspect ran from deputies, it was a call to a local resident that helped Morrison arrest a woman who broke into a home near Dunnegan.
“Being sheriff, I know a lot of people in the community and have a lot of phone numbers,” he said. “I don’t hesitate to call and ask for help. There are a lot of eyes out there that can help.”
According to online court records, Jamie Renee Akin Bell, 35, of Bolivar is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts class B felony first-degree burglary, two counts class D felony stealing of a firearm and class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
The probable cause statement said deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of South 62nd Road in Dunnegan for a burglary in progress on Friday, June 26.
When the victim entered her home, she found “a vehicle parked in her garage that she was not familiar with” and her home “ransacked,” the statement said.
Morrison said Bell, who thought the home was vacant, told him she ran out the front door when she saw the victim come home. A neighbor told deputies Bell ran into a field north of the residence, the statement said.
“It was such a fresh crime, and we knew the suspect was in the area, so we didn’t want to give up on it,” Morrison said.
So, he called in help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which looked for the suspect with a helicopter, Morrison said. He also called in some off-duty deputies to help with the search.
Deputies used the department’s side-by-side ATV to look in nearby fields, he added.
When deputies checked the vehicle parked in the garage, they found a .22 rifle, a shotgun, two televisions, several food items, a bag of jewelry and other items belonging to the victim.
They also found “evidence left behind,” which helped them identify Bell as the suspect, Morrison said.
With that information, the sheriff said his team started contacting neighbors, giving them Bell’s description.
One such call, a few hours after Bell allegedly ran from the home, provided the help deputies needed, Morrison said.
After calling a neighbor to share information, Morrison said that person called him back within minutes, saying his son saw a woman matching Bell’s description walking in the area of Mo. 13 and Rt. BB, east of the crime scene.
Morrison quickly found Bell, who he said had scrapes on her feet, ankles and legs from walking through brush and wooded areas.
“She had made it 2, 3 miles cutting through the woods,” he said.
Bell, who said she “has not had a job for a year and was stealing things to survive,” told Morrison and a detective she was responsible for the burglary, the statement said.
She also said she participated in another burglary in the 1200 block of East 515th Road on Tuesday, May 19, the statement said.
Bell said “she was in the vehicle when a male subject entered the residence and came out running with the homeowner behind him,” the statement said.
The victim in the May burglary said he found a Jeep SUV, with its hood raised, parked in the roadway across from his home.
“He spoke with a female, who told him that her vehicle had overheated,” the statement said, adding she said a friend was helping her.
When the victim entered his home, he found it “had been gone through,” the statement said. He then heard the front door slam and watched a man run to the SUV, which sped off.
The statement said the pair stole a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, a crossbow, a rangefinder, hunting gear, knives, a duffle bag, a backpack and two game cameras.
They dumped the SUV, which was reported stolen out of Dade County, in a field when Bell “heard on the scanner that the sheriff’s office was looking for her,” the statement said. The vehicle was recovered by law enforcement on Saturday, June 13.
The statement said the victim in the May burglary identified Bell thanks to a unique physical characteristic — tattooed eyebrows.
Morrison said deputies are still investigating the burglary and charges have not yet been filed against the male suspect involved.
Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Morrison said his staff has seen fewer burglaries, particularly during the day, because more people have been staying home.
“After people start going back to work and leaving their residences, we could see an uptick in daytime burglaries,” he said.
That’s why it’s important to be aware of what’s happening in your home, he said.
“If you see something out of the ordinary, or if you think your house has been broken into, back up out of the driveway and call 911,” Morrison said. “We’ll come. That’s why we’re here.”
He said a common tactic among criminals is to knock on a home’s front door.
“They break in if no one answers,” he said. “But if someone does answer the front door, they come up with an excuse for why they’re there.”
Morrison said, in those instances, it’s helpful to look for any identifying information, like a license plate number, vehicle description and suspect description.
And, he encourages people to report anything they see that causes concern.
“If you see something suspicious, call us and let us know,” he said. “This has helped us solve other burglaries, solve other crimes in the area.”
In the most recent instance, Morrison said that type of help made all the difference.
“When the citizen called in, I was able to get there pretty quickly,” he said.
Bell is being held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond, per online court records. She’s due in court Wednesday, July 1.
