It’s fair to say there were a few surprises at Gov. Mike Parson’s Sunday afternoon campaign announcement.
But, one thing was far from surprising.
When protesters jumped to their feet, unfurled homemade banners and interrupted Parson mid-speech, the incumbent candidate stayed calm.
Cool as a cucumber.
As Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers gathered up the handful of people — who were more than determined to make their voices heard — Parson tempered the crowd’s boos with a more positive chant of “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!”
And once the protesters were walked from the auditorium by law enforcement, Parson cracked a joke to lighten the mood, then continued on with his speech as if nothing happened.
Again, nothing about Parson’s polished, professional reaction was surprising.
We’ve seen this quality in him before.
In June 2018, when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned from office amid scandal, Parson didn’t skip a beat.
He jumped in with both feet, saying he was ready to bring healing and restoration to a state government in distress.
And in the midst of the controversy, the conflict, the media coverage, he remained at his core the Polk County farmer, the former sheriff and business owner, that so many people in this community just call Mike.
Sunday’s interruption is evidence that even the best laid plans can go awry.
And evidence that Parson’s even-keel remains in tact. He shows grace under pressure.
Which is a quality Missourians want in a governor.
Now, if only his most outspoken supporters can follow suit.
After all, disappointment is often a two-way street.
