Holiday thanks
It is a wonderful time of year here in Polk County! On behalf of the board of directors and members of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, I’d like to say thank you to the many people, businesses and organizations that help make the holiday season so special.
Thank you to the more than 100 entries and volunteers who came together to make this year’s Bolivar Christmas Parade an enjoyable success for all.
Thank you to the dedicated Bolivar businesses who united to kick off the Christmas shopping season earlier in November with beautiful open house events and $500 of shopping dollars for Open House winners Thelma Cowden, Patsy Smith-Schuepbach, Amy McCallister, Verna Johnson and Makenna Cotter. With over 5,000 entries, this year's chamber open house was extremely successful.
Thank you to the multiple organizations, businesses, churches and families who have provided a beautiful array of Christmas light displays throughout Dunnegan Memorial Park at this year’s Light the Park event. Our thanks also goes out to the many groups and volunteers who greet visitors each evening and collect donations to support more than three dozen local charities. If you haven’t taken a drive through the park yet, hurry. The park will be open each evening through Monday, Dec. 30.
And, of course, we thank you for shopping in Polk County and keeping holiday dollars here at home to help support these community projects and many more throughout the year. We live in a very giving community and we are thankful for all who work together to make it a special place for all.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
— Jared Taylor, Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce president
‘Resonant performance’
Many thanks to the Bolivar Schools for the “Holiday Windows” musical play on the evening of Dec. 12. Their resonant performance was amazing.
This was Bolivar’s fourth graders: about 200 of them, dressed to perfection, focused and brilliantly led. Clearly, this group had practiced for quite some time.
Bolivar students’ parents, siblings and grandparents turned out in massive support for these children. The lobby teemed with incoming families and the high school’s auditorium seated hundreds.
These students had memorized the lyrics of several songs, indicating the involvement of parents at home. They memorized gestures to emphasize their lyrics and did it as a group. This represents a unified effort between faculty and parents to prepare these students.
Every selection was treated to thunderous applause. Every duet, every solo and every ensemble made an evening to remember.
— Steve Baird, Lebanon
