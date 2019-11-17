American Legion vets dinner
The weather didn't keep all of the veterans away for a big meal at the Legion.
The Bolivar High School JROTC presented the colors before the meal.
The Christian school third-grade class again this year decorated the tables. They did a wonderful job honoring all branches of the service.
We appreciate those who came and thank them for their service.
— American Legion Post 138
‘Here be beastie’
Today, as I zig zagged my way down Springfield Avenue, dodging the poor souls who have been patiently waiting for that miracle opportunity to merge, hurl, thrust or otherwise “pedal to the metal” it across our fair city, I was reminded of the ancient cartographer statement, “Here be beastie!”
Disadvantaged by the non-Google Earth era in which they lived, these ancient map makers had only the coordinates provided by the explorer and when those ran out, they simply penciled in pictures of a sea monster and the phrase, “Here be beastie.”
Nothing has changed since my last complaint regarding the traffic nightmare in Bolivar filed in your newspaper recently.
The cover-your-fanny rebuttal to that complaint from City Hall is no substitute for action. As it would appear, there is no plan of action visible from behind my steering wheel.
— Dale Stevenson, Bolivar
