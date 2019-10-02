To think that man is the driving force behind climate change is asinine. Actually, it is arrogant to the highest degree.
Man is a passenger on this blue ball, basically hanging on for the ride. Whether you believe the earth has been spinning for billions of years, six thousand years or somewhere in between, we have only been measuring temperature for 150 years. Anything beyond that is guess work based on models that many suspect are flawed or can be tainted.
Again, due to arrogance, we somehow believe the planet’s “perfect” or “normal” temperature was the day we began measuring it. Balderdash!
All scientists agree the planet has been through periods of warming and cooling. That is why you find dinosaur remains (reptiles who need a warm climate) in northern Canada and glacial plains and evidence that ice once extended deep into the U.S. … even advancing into Mexico.
The earth is currently in the waning days of its fifth ice age, according to the Utah Geological Society, and has been steadily warming for the past 11,000 years. So, for over 10,800 of those years, we had been automobile and factory free and yet the earth was steadily warming without human interference. But now we are the problem?
Ever since Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth,” most climate doomsday proclaimers have focused on rising sea levels due to melting polar ice caps. All point at man heating up the planet due to carbon emissions. So, why did the earth heat up millions of years ago, before man and his evil cars and factories, huh?
Why is there ice now where forests used to exist? We are finding ancient tree stumps under the ice as glaciers recede letting us know at one point thousands of years ago, forests lived there before man was around.
The United Nations published an article saying that in just 11 years, many populated areas of the American coastline would be uninhabitable due to rising sea levels fed by melting polar ice caps. Does that mean Miami will have a problem in 2030?
Not exactly, as the article was published in 1989. Miami seems to be doing just fine.
Politicians and scientists looking to get noticed have repeatedly thrown out dire predictions before elections. They do this hoping that they can influence elections through fear and relying on no one to remember the prediction in a decade.
As someone nearing 50 years on the planet, I have lived through acid rain scares of the 1970s and 1980s where crops and fish would not be able to exist … and yet they did. Global cooling of the ’80s due to chlorofluorocarbons in aerosol cans was up next. It was going to cause a hole in the ozone layer but that went away quickly and was replaced by global warming. That stuck for most of the 1990s and early 2000s, but when the world didn’t collapse after those 10-15 year predictions it was renamed climate change.
And after all, who can argue with climate change? The climate has been changing for billions of years, and it will for billions more … even after we are long gone, no thanks to us.
Warming has nothing to do with SUVs and power plants and everything to do with cosmic radiation, solar winds and our rotation around the sun over the course of tens of thousands of years.
Heck, at one point our magnetic polarization even reversed almost a million years ago, and that had nothing to do with man or an atomic bomb test or bovine flatulence.
Hurricanes, volcanoes, tornadoes, tsunamis, earthquakes and lightning pack a punch that makes a nuclear blast look like a roman candle.
Now, I do embrace conservation. I think that is reasonable, and I applaud efforts to limit pollution as it does make our day to day existence healthier and more enjoyable. For over 50 years, we have been cleaning up our environment due to regulation and common sense, and we are much better for it, but it has to make sense, both scientifically and financially.
Further restriction and regulation on American businesses would cripple our economy if those same regulations are not imposed on the rest of the world. Russia, China and India continue to be the worst actors on the planet in terms of pollution, but they will not impose rules and regulations that the U.S. and Europe have followed for 30 years.
Once those countries have reached levels of pollution we have celebrated for decades, we can then discuss going the next step but for now I have no interest in it.
While we can and should reduce our emissions, they have no effect on the rate at which the earth cools or warms, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to conclude. Just pick up a fifth grade earth science textbook and a little common sense. We are not in control here … nature is, and she is not impressed with our arrogance at all.
Editor's note: This is the BH-FP's first installment of Point/Counterpoint, in which news staff — and even members of the community — can talk civilly about two sides of one issue without any anger or drama. To suggest topics you'd like to see discussed on the BH-FP's Opinion page, email news@bolivarmonews.com.
