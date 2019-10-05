I learned more than a thing or two from Wednesday’s edition of the paper, including at least one thing much later than I would have preferred.
Mary Childress passed away and somehow her services also had passed before I managed to know of her death. That was a funeral I hate having missed, for she was one of the lionesses of this community.
I can’t think about Country Days without thinking about her. She was the root of the event. She was also the root of all things music to tremendous numbers of folks in these parts, which was made quite clear during a recent event commemorating 40 years of music produced by Floodwater, whose members all found and perfected their common love of music in her studio.
The same had to be true for an amazing number of others, some of whom also not only took music lessons under her watch but then taught music in her studio and beyond.
Her music store and studio drew many people to town, who no doubt patronized other businesses while here. And the events she ramrodded — Country Days not being the only one — did the same.
She and her music sidekick Charley Ealy lobbied hard for a local civic center where live music could be performed, in addition to hosting other community events. I’m sure both envisioned the effort that instead resulted in the development of the local Y as being their best chance to achieve that.
Others among us were perhaps too naive to realize that what we ended up with was not going to adequately serve that purpose along with all that it does serve, at least not in Mary’s and the former mayor’s life spans. It was built, though, with visions of expansion to the south and with more of a civic center role when that could happen.
If only that could happen.
I’m also shocked that Wednesday’s paper also was my first notice of the death of David Zimmerman, twin son of Jac and Rheba Zimmeran, majority owners of this newspaper from 1968-1979. He died the same day we were celebrating in Kansas City, along with the Stufflebam family, the life of Francis Stufflebam, longtime publisher and editor of the Herald half of this paper’s name.
At least I haven’t missed David’s memorial service. It will happen Sunday, Oct. 27, in Jefferson City.
In the meantime and beyond, I’m simply going to have to be better about following the newspaper’s website to keep me informed between print editions.
