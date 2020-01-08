As we close the book on 2019 — and the decade — and look forward to 2020 and beyond, from the Bolivar Herald-Free Press newsroom to you, here are our wishes for the news year:
At the top of our list, as it is each year, we have items we wish we won’t be reporting in 2020.
Yes, we live here, too, and contrary to what some of our neighbors might believe, we don’t enjoy reporting mayhem.
Chief on our list of what we hope to not have to report in 2020: Murder. Crimes or deaths related in any way to drugs being sold or consumed. Poverty. Lost businesses, jobs and homes.
Death by cancer, car or carelessness.
Disruptive disharmony in the community, amongst those who govern and within the institutions we all rely on.
We know, however, we will likely not be spared most of those — again. And we know, report them, we must.
But there are also items we treasure featuring in the newspaper, like awards, triumphs, heroic deeds. Announcements about businesses opening, births, engagements and marriages.
Polk County’s success is our success.
Unprecedented growth, learning and safety for students, teachers and administrators in Polk County’s schools.
A year of victories, trophies and postseason honors for Polk County’s high school sports teams and athletes, who we’re proud to feature in the pages of the BH-FP.
A bright future for the businesses, churches, business owners and employees affected by the severe fire that torched several downtown Bolivar storefronts in December 2019, along with a hope that the firefighters, law enforcement and first responders who put their lives on the line daily to protect us continue to receive the praise they’re due.
A rewarding report from this year’s census that affirms Polk County’s growth.
Renewed cooperation, dedication and purpose among elected officials as they steer county and city governments in positive directions.
Finally, to our advertisers and readers, we wish you all the best the news year holds. Thank you for the privilege of telling your stories in 2020 and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.