I have previously discussed praying in Jesus’ name, asking according to His will, praying in the Holy Spirit and praying with faith.
Today, we will examine the topics of praying with determination and abiding in Christ.
Some people tend to offer “one and done” types of prayers. There are those who teach that since God knows before we do what we need, all we need to do is ask once and believe that He will answer.
And that is probably true in a lot of instances. But we mustn’t overlook Jesus’ teachings on persistent prayer.
In Matthew 7, Jesus said, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
Literally, it says, “keep on asking, keep on seeking and keep on knocking” in the Greek. This implies perseverance in prayer.
And Jesus gave a couple of examples of this in Luke 11 and 18. So, while there are some things that you may only pray about once, there are some things that require determination or perseverance in prayer. The next lesson concerning prayer by R.A. Torrey has more to do with your relationship to Christ than a process. In order to be effective in prayer, you must abide in Christ.
In John 15, Jesus spoke about the vine and the branches and the importance of staying connected to the Vine. When we abide in Christ (stay connected), we receive the nourishment that we need to produce fruit for Christ.
When we are constantly nourished in our spiritual lives by Jesus, we will be “in harmony with God’s will” and our prayers will in essence be the result of God working through us to accomplish His will. Abiding in Christ is crucial to having an effective prayer life.
We have two more elements of prayer that we will look at next time, Christ’s Word abiding in us and praying with thanksgiving.
Until next time, blessings in Christ Jesus.
Bill Nichols is the pastor at First Christian Church (DoC), Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.