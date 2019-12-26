I admit that it aggravates me when people say that a birthday or a holiday, even Christmas, has snuck up on them and left them unprepared. After all, my reasoning is that those days fall on the same day each year, so … But this whole holiday season really has snuck up on me and I will be ready (I hope).
Sue Entlicher asked me a few weeks ago about recycling old or outdated fire extinguishers. Before I was able to come up with an answer myself, Sue did. She tells me that we can take those to the Bolivar City Fire Department directly or to the office behind Bolivar City Hall. I appreciate the fact the fire department will help us with properly disposing of these items. And, hats off to Sue for asking the question, then supplying the answer.
Let’s go over cardboard one more time, please. There still seems to be a little confusion about the corrugated cardboard bin versus the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the corrugated bins. The packaging around 12 or 24 packs of your favorite beverage can go into the paper bin, along with cereal boxes and granola boxes. You get the idea.
Please don’t bring pizza boxes or other food containers, as they may still have food debris inside them. Clean, clean, clean. Please, please, please.
Not only can you take your corrugated cardboard to the recycling center, but Ben tells me Community Outreach Ministries also accepts it. It can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 320 S. Market St. in Bolivar.
Clear and colored glass can still be put into the glass collection container, but please do not put ceramics in with the glass. Ceramics are not accepted.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
● Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
● Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving. All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerant pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and remember to be thankful during this Christmas season. It’s going to be challenging out there with everyone trying to do all the things we feel like we have to do each year, so you be the one who goes out of their way to be kind and helpful to others. I’ll try to do the same. Merry Christmas.
